What Is Basant Panchami And Why Do We Celebrate This Festival?

Basant Panchami is a festival that marks the arrival of the spring season. It is widely celebrated in India. This festival is usually celebrated in the month of 'Magh', which is between the months of January and February in the Gregorian calendar. People prepare themselves on this occasion for the arrival of spring. In India, this festival is celebrated in various ways depending upon the region. Let's take a look at the importance of Basant Panchami.

Also read: Diwali 2019 Was Celebrated Online With The World’s Leading Short-video Platform

When is Basant Panchmi this year?

This year, Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja will be observed on January 29. However, as per Panchang (Hindu calendar), the festival can be celebrated from 10.45 am on January 29 to 1.00 pm on January 30. This festival also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which take place 40 days later.

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess was born on Basant Panchami. In India, people mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh spend this day by making prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Saraswati is the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, and wisdom.

How do people celebrate Basant Panchmi and why is it celebrated?

People wear yellow clothes and worship the goddess on this day. This is because yellow colour highlights the blooming mustard flowers and the beautiful nature in the coming season. Basant Panchami is famous for its delicacies like labra (mixed vegetables), paayesh, begun bhaja, sondesh, khichuri, rajbhog, and sweet saffron rice.

Also read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 132 In China; Nearly 6,000 Infected

People also go out with enthusiasm to fly a kite on this festival in certain parts of the country. They celebrate by preparing sweets for the auspicious festival, which brings them joy and happiness. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the 5th day of the month of Magh of the Hindu calendar which generally falls in late January or at the beginning of February. Apart from the Hindu religion, several religions like the Sikh community celebrates Vasant Panchmi by flying colourful kites.