What Is Easter Egg Hunt? Why Is It The Most Popular Easter Tradition?

This year, Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 12. Easter is one of the most important festivals for Christians all over the globe, as it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter also has several traditions that are so popular that they are even celebrated by many non-Christians. One of the most popular and fun Easter traditions is that of the Easter Egg Hunt.

What is Easter egg hunt

Easter Egg Hunt is a treasure hunt for children that is organised by both parents and entire communities. During the Easter Egg Hunt, children look for clues and try to hunt down an Easter Egg. This Easter Egg can either be a real painted hard-boiled egg, or a fake egg full of chocolates and sweets.

Eggs were considered to be the symbol of resurrection. Since Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, the egg is used to represent the event of resurrection and Jesus Christ. However, nowadays the Easter Egg Hunt is just a fun tradition that is celebrated worldwide and even several non-Christian communities partake in this special treasure hunt.

Easter Egg Hunts are mostly played outdoors, but you can also make an indoor egg hunt inside your house. The difficulty of the Easter Egg Hunt is changed according to the average age of the children, and often, difficult obstacles are added to the hunt to make it more interesting. Moreover, several communities also hold large Easter Egg Hunts that have hundreds of participating children from the surrounding neighbourhood.

Nowadays, people are finding new innovative ways to keep Easter Egg Hunts fresh and interesting. Instead of putting chocolates in the Easter Egg, some families put in special coupons that give the children various wishes. Some coupons allow kids to skip chores while other coupons let them select any movie or gift of their choice. Several different Easter Eggs can be added to this type of hunt, and each child who finds an egg can be awarded something unique and different.

