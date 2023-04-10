When Is Baisakhi 2023, 13th Or 14th April? Know What Is Special This Year

The celebration of the onset of the Spring harvest in northern India is celebrated as Baisakhi. Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi, or Basoa, marks the beginning of a new season. Ripe with symbolism of new beginnings and a prosperous harvest season ahead, Baisakhi is usually celebrated on either April 13 or April 14, with many extending their celebrations across both days.

Baisakhi 2023: When is Vaisakhi this year?

The festival of Baisakhi is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Vaisakh. The date for this usually coincides with either April 13 or April 14. This year, as per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Vaishakhi Sankranti moment, will be falling on April 14 at 3.12 pm.

Baisakhi 2023: Why is it special this year?

The celebrations of Baisakhi this year hold more significance owing to the unique date it falls on. As per calculations, Baisakhi only falls on April 14 and not April 14, once every 36 years, in conjunction with the solar calendar. 2023 is the 36th year of this cycle. Baisakhi this year, has additional significance, owing to the fact that April 14 is also coinciding with Mesha Sankranti, the duration for which is between 1.04 pm and 5.20 pm.

This means the time for Baisakhi falls directly in the middle of the duration for Mesha Sankranti. Though the exact time for Baisakhi has been declared as 3.12 pm, the shubh muhurat for the festival will fall between 2.07 pm to 4.24 pm.

Baisakhi 2023: How is the festival celebrated?

Gurudwaras are extensively decorated and prayers and processions are held. The celebration of Baisakhi usually involves donning bright colours and ornate clothes, while participating in all the rituals and merrymaking. Eating langad, which is the elaborate meal made in the community kitchens of Gurudwaras, is a commonplace tradition, though elaborate meals at home amidst family and friends are also widely indulged in. The evenings are usually marked by bonfires coupled with ritually throwing corn kernels in to the fire, to celebrate the festival.