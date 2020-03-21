When Is Bihar Diwas Celebrated And What Is Special About The Day?

Bihar has a rich culture and history which reflects in different aspects of the state. Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22 every year to mark this history and to take pride in belonging to the state. The citizens of Bihar also get a holiday on March 22, allowing them to bask in the revelries.

When is Bihar Diwas celebrated and why?

Bihar Diwas is celebrated on the 22nd of March every year. It is believed that this is the day when the British carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal in the year 1912. Bihar Diwas marks the birth of Bihar as an independent state. It was after this day that the people came together and created a culture of their own. People settled all around the state of Bihar share wishes and take pride in where they come from.

The day is mainly about celebrating freedom and being thankful for the beautiful land of Bihar. Most of the state and central government offices and schools and colleges celebrate this day in the most traditional manner. In the past few years, the celebration has also gone international as people living in the US, Germany, and Britain, amongst other places, can be seen celebrated Bihar Diwas.

The government generally hosts programmes to mark this day. However, the celebrations for Bihar Diwas this year have been pushed forward due to the Coronavirus crisis. The celebrations were supposed to happen between March 22 and March 24, 2020. The new dates have not yet been announced.

Wishes for your family and friends for Bihar Diwas 2020

Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blends, may this day distributes the message of both

Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of our Bihar, wishing you and your family Happy Bihar Diwas

Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day

Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever

