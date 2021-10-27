When Is Dhanteras 2021? Here's All About Its Significance Ahead Of Diwali

The people of Indian origin around the world are gearing up for the festival of Diwali in a grand manner this year. The celebrations were low-key last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the citizens are expected to make up for it this year with the easing of restrictions that were in place last year.

The Diwali celebrations are set to kick off with the Dhanteras festival. The occasion will be celebrated on November 2, this year.

Here's all you need to know about the significance of the festival of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi. Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. Among the other names for the festival include Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, since it marks the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari.

That's why Dhanteras has also been announced by the Government's Ministry of Ayush as the 'National Ayurveda Day'.

It is said that Dhanvantari passed on the ancient medicine to human beings for them to get rid of disease and suffering.

Dhanvantari emerged with a 'Kalasha' full of 'Amrit', the elixir of immortality, in one hand and the holy text about the wisdom of Ayurveda in the other hand. This had happened on Samudra Manthan, the day which is usually celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, (waning phase of the Moon) which falls in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar.

Another ancient legend is of King Hima's son, who was protected from death, when his wife spread jewellery at their door entrance, because of which Lord Yamraj gets fascinated and stays at the door entrance instead of taking him away. It is said that Dhateras started being celebrated from that day.

It is also believed that Goddess Lakshmi made her first appearance on the day of Dhantrayodashi, emerging from the ocean at the time of the churning of the Milky Sea.

Another belief is that the Goddess on this day visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes. That is the reason, the devotees keep the lit diyas outside their homes for the whole night for the Goddess.

It is believed that devotees light the diyas to protect their loved ones from accidental death since the lights please Lord Yama.

On this day, apart from Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi, Kubera, the god of wealth, and Yamraj, the god of death, is also worshipped

On the day of Dhanteras, people buy gold, silver, jewellery, and other precious metals and utensils. They also make new investments or start new businesses and also buy appliances and automobiles since it is considered as an auspicious day and one that brings good luck.