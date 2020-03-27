The Debate
When Is Earth Hour 2020: Know All About The Global Movement For The Environment

Festivals

When is Earth Hour 2020 and when is it celebrated? Here are all the answers to one of the most well-known global movement taken up for the environment. Read on.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai
when is earth hour

Earth Hour is a global moving started by the World Wide Fund for Nature or the WWF in March 2007. The movement first took place in Sydney, Australia and now, thirteen years down the line has spread to almost 180 countries around the world. During the Earth Hour, nearly 2.2 million people turn off their lights as a sign of solidarity, globally. This hour showcases the need to take action on the pressing issue of global climate change.

ALSO READ: Cities Go Dark For Earth Hour, Bring Light To Climate Change

When is Earth Hour 2020?

Earth Hour Day 2020 will be celebrated on March 28, 2020. At 8:30 pm local time, the WWF encourages people, businesses as well as communities to turn off the non- essential lights for an hour. Which is from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time.

ALSO READ: Earth Hour 2019: From India Gate To Opera House, Landmarks Across Globe Switch Off Lights To Help Save Planet

When is Earth Day 2020?

Earth Day and Earth Hour Day are two different concepts. Earth Day will be held on April 22, 2020. This year marks 50 years of Earth Day. The very first Earth Day marked the launch of the Earth’s largest civic event, which is the modern environmental movement. Earth Day is a combined response to all the environmental crisis.

ALSO READ: An Asteroid Twice The Size Of Burj Khalifa Will Fly Past By Earth On April 29

When is Earth Hour day, date 2020?

Earth Hour is an annual event held each year since 2007. Earth Hour Day is held each year on the last Saturday of the month of March. Which means, Earth Hour Day 2020 will be celebrated on March 28, 2020.

ALSO READ: US Climate Activists To Livestream Earth Day Due To Virus

First Published:
