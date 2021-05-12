When Is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 In Canada? How To Celebrate The Eid Festival This Year?

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims around the world celebrate this occasion with a grand feast. The date and time for Eid ul Fitr vary from one geographic location to another as it heavily depends on the lunar calendar. Last year, the countries situated in the western hemisphere like Canada, Ecuador, etc. celebrated this event on May 24. Let's find out the Eid ul Fitr 2021 date in Canada.

When is Eid ul Fitr 2021 in Canada?

This year, the Islamic calendar lists Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday, May 12. However, countries around the world generally celebrate this event a day after Saudi Arabia. According to the Fiqh Council of North America, astronomers expect the Eid ul Fitr 2021 date in Canada to be Thursday, May 13. Since this day is considered an important Islamic holiday, people from the Muslim community typically celebrate this day by waking up early, chanting salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), visiting a nearby mosque and holding a special feast at home to break the fast. Muslims also believe in dressing up for this event and decorate their homes with lanterns and lights.

It is believed that Allah had commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. Moreover, it is mentioned in the Holy book of the Quran that devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr (charitable contributions) before offering their congregational prayers for Eid. Eid ul Fitr is not a public holiday in Canada, as a result, business hours are open across the country during this day. However, many political leaders have come in support of this festival and make it a point to wish Eid Mubarak in Canada.

With the COVID-19 pandemic setting in, Eid this year is expected to be low-key pertaining to the social distancing norms and lockdown restrictions unique to the country. As of May 11, Canada has reported 1.3 million COVID-19 cases. Although the situation isn't as bad as the previous year, it is advised to maintain the COVID-19 guidelines throughout the festival and celebrate intimately. Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021!

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK