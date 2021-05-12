When Is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 In Saudi Arabia? What Are The Dates For Eid This Year?

Eid is one of the biggest celebrations of the every year for the followers of Islam all over the world. The festival marks the completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the appearance of the new moon. Since the Ramadan month is nearing its completion for the year 2021, a number of people are searching, "When is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 in Saudi Arabia" and "Eid Ul Fitr 2021 date in Saudi Arabia". Here is more information about it, read on to know.

When is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 in Saudi Arabia?

Eid al-Fitr 2021 in Saudi Arabia will begin in the evening of Wednesday, May 12th, 2021, and will continue till the evening of Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Since on the eve of Eid Ul-Fitr, the moon is extensively observed, the day of celebration is decided according to the moon’s appearance.

History of Eid Ul Fitr

Eid Ul Fitr is celebrated because it is believed by followers of Prophet Mohammad that in the month of Ramadan, Prophet Mohammad had received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. The end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal are marked by Eid al Fitr. Muslims all over the world commemorate this day to thank Allah for providing them with strength and stamina during a month of full-day fasting.

Significance of Eid Ul Fitr

Following Ramadan, some Muslims observe six days of fasting in the month of Shawwal. This period of time is known to be the equivalent to a year of fasting. Devotees conclude that during Ramadan, they receive ten times more rewards for their good deeds. As a result, many people believe that fasting all day for the entire month of Ramadan brings unity, harmony, and prosperity to those who participate in religious festivities.

Messages to send of Eid Mubarak in Saudi Arabia

We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021!

May Allah's blessings and guidance be with you till eternity.

Let there be light, positivity and happiness in your life and may there never be any dearth of good friends.

May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world and may you always receive his grace. Eid Mubarak 2021 to you and your family!

May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family and may you continue to rise, shine and smile. Eid Mubarak 2021!

Eid is the time of year when you should amend your mistakes and forgive others mistakes. May Allah on this day grants you wisdom and kindness!

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah,

There's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

IMAGE: MUFID MAJNUN UNSPLASH