When Is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Know Significance, Purnima Tithi, Rituals To Celebrate Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Also known as Gurupurab, it is a Sikh festival celebrating the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for Sikhs, which commences with Prabhat Pheris. It is an early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed to singing hymns. The day falls every year on Kartik Purnima, which is usually between October and November. This year, it is falling on November 5.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Shubh Muhurat

The day marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:36 PM on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:48 PM on November 5, 2025

Who was Guru Nanak?

Born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, he was the founder of Sikhism. So, the devotees celebrate him and his teachings on this day. Guru Nanak preached that any person could connect to god by worshipping with a clear conscience. His teachings are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

How do Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti?

The celebrations commence early in the morning at around 4 or 5 AM. They begin with singing saa-Ki-Vaar (morning hymns), followed by Katha and Kirtan. After the conclusion, langer is organised at Gurudwaras. It is celebrated as a public holiday in India.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Wishes & Quotes

Happy Gurpurab! Wishing your life to become a gurdwara of good deeds, selfless service, and divine remembrance.

May the divine light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji illuminate your soul and show you the path of oneness, truth, and humility. Happy Gurpurab!

On this Gurpurab, may your heart bloom with compassion and your actions reflect the teachings of the Guru.

May your words be like the Guru’s — simple, truthful, and powerful enough to awaken others. Wishing you a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

“True worship is not in the sound of prayers but in the silence of a kind heart.”

A candle loses nothing by lighting another — may you be that candle this Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Happy Gurpurab! On this day, let’s remember his every act of compassion, the Guru lives. In every selfless deed, his teachings breathe.

