Updated 11 November 2025 at 14:23 IST
When Is Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025? Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Vidhi And Mantras
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: It is one of the significant Hindu festivals as it celebrates Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to Shiva Rahasya, Lord Bhairava appeared during the Madhyahna. He is considered the fierce form of Lord Shiva. The Hindu text describes him as the Lord of Time and Death. The word Bhairava means "The Destroyer of Fear." The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Since it's a Ratri fast, the Ratri Vyapini Ashtami should be observed for this fast.
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat
This year, Kaal Bhairav Jayanthi will fall on November 12.
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:08 PM on November 11, 2025
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:58 PM on November 12, 2025
Advertisement
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Puja Vidhi & Significance
Devotees should observe a fast to mark this day. They should perform the ritual in every Prahara. During the worship, three Arghya should be made to Lord Kaal Bhairav, while reciting the below mantras each time.
First Arghya Mantra: Bhairavarghyam Grihanesha Bhimarupavyayanagha।
Anenarghyapradanena Tushto Bhava Shivapriya॥
Advertisement
Second Arghya: Sahasrakshishirobaho Sahasracharanajara।
Grihanarghyam Bhairavedam Sapushpam Parameshvara॥
Third Arghya: Pushpanjalim Grihanesha Varado Bhava Bhairava।
Punararghyam Grahanedam Sapushpam Yatanapaha॥
Devotees should remain awake throughout the night by reciting or listening to stories of Lord Shiva.
According to scriptures, observing fast on this day will free you from all sins of
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Mantras
Om Kaal Bhairavaaye Namah..!!
Hrim batukaya apadudharanaya kuru kuru batukaya hrim..!!
Om hreem vam vatukarasa Apaduddharaka vatukaaya hreem..!!
Om Hraam Hreem Hroom Hrime Hroum Ksham Kshetrapaalaaya Kaala Bhairavaaya Namaha..!
Om Kaal Kalaye Vidhmahe, Kaalateet Dheemahi, Tanno Kaal Bhairav Prachodayat..!!
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 11 November 2025 at 14:23 IST