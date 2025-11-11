When Is Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025? Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Vidhi And Mantras

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: It is one of the significant Hindu festivals as it celebrates Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to Shiva Rahasya, Lord Bhairava appeared during the Madhyahna. He is considered the fierce form of Lord Shiva. The Hindu text describes him as the Lord of Time and Death. The word Bhairava means "The Destroyer of Fear." The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Since it's a Ratri fast, the Ratri Vyapini Ashtami should be observed for this fast.