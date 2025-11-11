Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 11 November 2025 at 14:23 IST

When Is Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025? Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Vidhi And Mantras

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kaal Bhairav
Kalashtami | Image: Freepik
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: It is one of the significant Hindu festivals as it celebrates Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to Shiva Rahasya, Lord Bhairava appeared during the Madhyahna. He is considered the fierce form of Lord Shiva. The Hindu text describes him as the Lord of Time and Death. The word Bhairava means "The Destroyer of Fear." The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Since it's a Ratri fast, the Ratri Vyapini Ashtami should be observed for this fast.

(A representative image | Facebook)

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

This year, Kaal Bhairav Jayanthi will fall on November 12.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:08 PM on November 11, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:58 PM on November 12, 2025

Advertisement

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Puja Vidhi & Significance

Devotees should observe a fast to mark this day. They should perform the ritual in every Prahara. During the worship, three Arghya should be made to Lord Kaal Bhairav, while reciting the below mantras each time.

(A representative image | Wikipedia)

First Arghya Mantra: Bhairavarghyam Grihanesha Bhimarupavyayanagha।
Anenarghyapradanena Tushto Bhava Shivapriya॥

Advertisement

Second Arghya: Sahasrakshishirobaho Sahasracharanajara।
Grihanarghyam Bhairavedam Sapushpam Parameshvara॥

Third Arghya: Pushpanjalim Grihanesha Varado Bhava Bhairava।
Punararghyam Grahanedam Sapushpam Yatanapaha॥

Devotees should remain awake throughout the night by reciting or listening to stories of Lord Shiva.

(A representative image | Freepik)

According to scriptures, observing fast on this day will free you from all sins of

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025:  Mantras

Om Kaal Bhairavaaye Namah..!!

Hrim batukaya apadudharanaya kuru kuru batukaya hrim..!!

Om hreem vam vatukarasa Apaduddharaka vatukaaya hreem..!!

Om Hraam Hreem Hroom Hrime Hroum Ksham Kshetrapaalaaya Kaala Bhairavaaya Namaha..!

Om Kaal Kalaye Vidhmahe, Kaalateet Dheemahi, Tanno Kaal Bhairav Prachodayat..!!

Also Read: What Is China’s Singles' Day And How Is It Celebrated?

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 11 November 2025 at 14:23 IST