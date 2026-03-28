When Is Kamada Ekadashi 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: It is the first Ekadashi of the Hindu New Year in Chaitra month. It falls after Chaitra Navratri and Rama Navami. It is highly significant for purifying the soul, liberating devotees from curses and fulfilling all desires. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu to get rid of their sins and attain spiritual liberation or moksha. This year, it falls on March 29.

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Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:45 AM on March 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:46 AM on March 29, 2026

On 30th March, Parana Time - 06:34 AM to 07:09 AM

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On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:09 AM

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Significance

Known as Kamada (wish-fulfilling), this day represents a powerful opportunity for spiritual and karmic cleansing. Kamada Ekadashi's history was first mentioned in the Varaha Purana. The story follows the couple Lalit and Lalita, who used to reside in the city of Ratnapura, which was ruled by King Pundarika at the time. Lalit was a famous singer, while Lalita was a dancer. One day, Lalit noticed his wife was absent in the courtroom while performing, resulting in him faltering at some beats. Karkotaka, a serpent who witnessed Lalit being distracted, complained to King Pundarika that Lalit considered his wife more important than the ruler.

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Upon hearing this, the enraged King cursed Lalit, stating that he would become a monstrous cannibal thereafter. When this news reached his wife's ears, a distressed Lalita immediately rushed into the forest to look for her husband. While wandering around, she crossed paths with Sage Shringi and informed him about the matter. In response, Sage Shringi advised Lalita to observe the Kamada Ekadashi vrat while praying to Lord Vishnu to rid her husband of the curse. With great devotion, Lalita observed the fast and prayed for her husband's recovery.

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Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Vow to observe a fast and pray to Lord Vishnu, by reciting Satya Narayan Katha.