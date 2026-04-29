When Is Narasimha Jayanti 2026? Know Shubh Timing, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More
Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most powerful days for protection from fear and negative energies. So devotees must offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to overcome the obstacles.
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Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi in the month of Vaishakha is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanti. Lord Narasimha was the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and on this day, he appeared in a half-lion, half-man form to kill demon Hiranyakashipu. He is mentioned in a mythological story around Prahalad. Devotees on this day observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. This year, the day falls on April 30.
Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Shubh Muhurat
Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 11:19 AM to 01:53 PM
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 07:51 PM on April 29, 2026
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:12 PM on April 30, 2026
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Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 06:11 AM, May 01
Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Significance
Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most powerful days for protection from fear and negative energies. So devotees must offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to overcome the obstacles.
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Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Puja Vdhi
Narasimha Jayanti fast is similar to Ekadasi fasting. Devotees on this day must consume a single meal and abstain from all types of grains and cereals. They must break their fast the next day as per the muhurat. It is believed that Lord Narasimha appeared during sunset, hence devotees must offer prayers around the same time.
Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Mantras to chant
While offering prayer, Chanting "Om Ugram Veeram Maha-Vishnum..." or "Om Narasimhaya Namah" is considered highly auspicious.
Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Temples
If you are planning to visit a temple to observe the day, then there are three holy shrines dedicated to Lord Narasimha across Karnataka, India that devotees must visit.
- Narasimha Jharni, Bidar
- Yoganarasimha Temple, Devarayanadurga, Karnataka
- Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Bhadravati