When Is National Unity Day 2025? Know Theme, History And More About Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is one of the most celebrated festivals across India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day commemorates the legendary leader's role in uniting the nation and reinforcing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat,' which translates to One India, Great India.

National Unity Day 2025: Date

Every year, National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his immense contribution to nation-building.

National Unity Day 2025: Significance

National Unity Day stands as a tribute to the values Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel championed: unity, integrity and inclusiveness. In a nation as diverse as India, with its many cultures, languages and faiths, nurturing a spirit of unity remains vital for progress. The day reminds individuals of the purpose to embrace diversity and work collectively toward peace and harmony.

National Unity Day 2025: Theme

The context of the National Unity Day 2025 is in the context of the theme of Ek Bharat Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which symbolises both the visionary ambitions of Sardar Patel and the ambitions of contempered Indians to become a unified power among its people and at the same time self-reliant.

Advertisement

National Unity Day 2025: History

In 2014, the Government of India introduced National Unity Day to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contribution towards building the nation. The day is observed to promote national integration, unity, and collective responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the strength that lies in India's diversity and togetherness.

Advertisement

All about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He was a lawyer by profession. His life changed when Mahatma Gandhi chose him to lead the Kheda Satyagraha in 1918, marking his entry into public service. As president of the Ahmedabad Municipal Board in 1924, he improved the city's sanitation, water supply and cleanliness, earning people's admiration for his leadership.