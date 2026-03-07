When Is Rang Panchami 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, History And Significance | Image: X

Rang Panchami 2026 is a vibrant Hindu festival that people celebrate on Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami, the fifth day of the second fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna. It takes place five days after Holi and focuses on the joyful celebration of colours. Here is everything you need to know about this colourful festival, including its date, history, and cultural significance.

Rang Panchami 2026 subh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, people will celebrate the significant festival on Sunday, 8 March. The auspicious timings for observing the occasion are as follows:

Panchami tithi begins – 07:17 PM on 7 March 2026

Panchami tithi ends – 09:10 PM on 8 March 2026

Rang Panchami rituals

Rang Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Devotees play with gulal (coloured powder) to honour Lord Krishna and remember his playful Holi celebrations with Radha and the Gopis.

Temples organise special pujas, devotional gatherings, and cultural programmes. Cities such as Ujjain, Mathura, and Vrindavan hold grand processions and colourful celebrations.

In places like Ujjain, large public processions transform the streets into a spectacular celebration. Municipal vehicles spray fragrant coloured water through large pipes, which creates a vibrant atmosphere. Many devotees also perform religious rituals and prayers because they believe that celebrating Rang Panchami cleanses negative energies and invites divine blessings.

What is the significance of Rang Panchami?

Unlike Holi, which people celebrate with both dry and wet colours, Rang Panchami mainly connects with the divine colour play of Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotees believe that playing with colours on this day removes negative energies and fills the surroundings with positive spiritual vibrations.

In many regions, Rang Panchami also marks the official end of Holi celebrations, particularly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. People sometimes call the festival Krishna Panchami or Dev Panchami.