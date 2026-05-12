When Is Vat Savitri Vrat? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of Bargadahi

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: This is one of the auspicious festivals for all married women as it is performed for the healthy and long life of their husbands. According to the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri, also known as Bargadahi, is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti, whereas in the Amanta calendar, the festival is observed during Jyeshtha Purnima. Hence, married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern Indian states observe the festival 15 days later than in North India. This year in North India, the festival will be observed on May 16, whereas in South India it will be celebrated in June 2026.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 (North India): Shubh Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 05:11 AM on May 16, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 01:30 AM on May 17, 2026

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Significance

On this day, women observe fast and worship the banyan tree for their husbands' health and well-being because it is believed that the Trinity gods - Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma - reside in the tree. During the puja, they recite the tale of brave Savitri, who fought the death god Yamraj for her husband Satyawan's life. The legend is noted in the epic mythology, the Mahabharata. Savitri, daughter of King Ashvapati, got married to Satyavan, a prince in exile who lived in the forest. After a year, Satyavan, accompanied by Savitri, went to the forest to chop wood, but fell unconscious and died. When Yama appeared to take his soul with him, Savitri followed him, believing it to be her duty as a wife. On seeing Savitri's devotion to her husband, Yama returned Satyavan's life, and he also regained his lost kingdom.

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Vat Savitri 2026: Puja Rituals

1. Take a bath early in the morning and wear fresh clothes.

2. Prepare prasad - Malpua, Poode, and semolina halwa.

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3. Take flowers, haldi, kumkum, kalash filled with water, and kaccha soot (white sacred raw thread) to the Banyan tree.

4. Offer water, flower, haldi and kumkum tilak, Akshat to the tree and then tie a white thread, and walk around the banyan tree seven times.

5. Offer sweets and light after tying the sacred thread.

6. Pray for your husband's health and seek the blessings of all three gods - Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.