Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About Vinayaka Chaturthi

Every Lunar month in Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during the time of Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one which falls after Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is observed every month but the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during the month of Bhadrapada is known as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The meaning of Varad is to ask God to fulfil one's desires. In order to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, many people observe the Vinayaka Chaturthi fast. Lord Ganesha is said to bless the devotees who observe this fast with wisdom and patience.

It is said that the devotees who observe this fast can progress in life and achieve whatever their heart desires. It is believed that one should chant the Ganesh Mantra 208 times "Om Ganpataye Namah". It is also believed that Lord Ganesha fulfils all the wishes of those who chant this mantra and pray to him with their heart and soul.

When is Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020?

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020 date is March 28, Saturday. Ganesh Puja on Vinayaka Chaturthi is done mostly in the afternoon which is the midday as per the Hindu calendar. The Muhurta to worship Lord Ganesha on Vinayak Chaturthi on March 28, 2020, is between 11:12 am to 01:40 pm. Chaitra, Shukla Chaturthi begins at 10:12 pm, Mar 27 and ends at 12:17 am, Mar 29.

Fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi differs according to the cities. Usually, fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi depends on the sunrise and sunset timings. Vinayaka Chaturthi may be observed on Tritiya Tithi which is one day before Chaturthi Tithi. The midday timing depends on the sunrise and sunset which is different for all the cities.

