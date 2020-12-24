Which Restaurants Are Open On Christmas 2020? Here Is A List To Plan Better

Christmas 2020 is just around the corner and the excitement and enthusiasm have already taken over the city. The jolly season always calls for celebrations, lights, and mouth-watering good food. It can be difficult to cook at home if you are planning to have guests over, as maintaining the quantity and quality balance can prove to be a difficult task. Some restaurants around the country will be open, to give you some relief from the tiring kitchen work. However, most places have been advising their customers to order in as it would reduce the risk of coming in contact with the COVID 19 virus. Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas 2020-

Which restaurants are open on Christmas

Starbucks

If you have been searching for ‘restaurants open on Christmas near me’ on Christmas eve, this might be just the place for you. Starbucks is famous for its variety of coffees and also offers a few special drinks on the occasion of Christmas. According to Good Housekeeping, this place will serve people on Christmas 2020, putting your cooking woes to rest.

McDonald's

McDonald's is another famous food outlet which is expected to stay open on the occasion of Christmas 2020. This place is well known for its range of burgers and delicious fries. You will have the option to choose from a menu which is full of fast food options to give you a foodgasm. The Good Housekeeping reports suggest that this place will be open for customers and you will be able to order food online as well.

Dominos

Pizzas are amongst the most loved food items in the world and it might be the best option for Christmas 2020. This place will offer you a variety of pizzas with unique and exotic toppings that add speciewqewe4al taste. These outlets have been placed in different parts of the country and most cities have access to it.

Read Italians Out Christmas Shopping Ahead Of Lockdown

Also read Animals At Berlin Zoo Get Christmas Treats

Boston Market

Boston Market is known for its holiday meals that have variety and taste at the same time. With the pandemic in place, they have been giving their customers the option to take food home and have it according to their comfort. This place offers an authentic taste and also promises home-style food at affordable rates.

Waffle House

Waffle House is a well-known dessert and waffle outlet which has its branches around the United States. If you have been searching for ‘stores open near me’ while hunting for good sweet options, this is the perfect option to choose. You will get variety and quality at the same time here. This food joint is also open 24/7.

Read New Yorkers Line Up To See Iconic Christmas Tree

Also read Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Are Dunkin Donuts And Other Stores Open On Thanksgiving?

Image Courtesy: Canva