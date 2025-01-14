Who is Baba Abhay Singh? IIT Bombay Alumni Finds Spirituality At Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela, considered the largest religious congregation in the globe, is under full swing with millions of devotees, and pilgrims already participating with unparalleled enthusiasm in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj, one of the most sacred cities in India, is presently host to the most diversifies band of people from ash-smeared Naga Sadhus, devotees, pilgrims, and international tourists including the likes of Lauren Powell Jobs, the wife of Steve Jobs.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is truly remarkable religious mela in itself, however, what makes its otherworldly is the fact that it coincides with a heavenly occurrence that has not happened in the past 144 years.

As far as religious fervor goes, the wave of devotees has proliferated it whilst allowing one the chance to have a chance interaction with personalities like Abhay Singh aka "IITian Baba".

Baba Abhay Singh has a degree in aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. Image credit: Instagram

The spiritual tale of 'IITian Baba' at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Abhay Singh, who is also known as Masani Gorakh, reached the Maha Kumbh on day 1. The IIT-Bombay alumni with a degree in aerospace engineering, altered his career path in science by choosing to move ahead on a spiritual path, according to a News 18 interview.

Baba Abhay Singh hails from Haryana and post his IIT Bombay days got a master's degree in design, whilst being driven by his passion for photography.

The IIT Baba told News18 that he delved into philosophical concepts like post-modernism and the works of Socrates and Plato in an attempt to find meaning in life.