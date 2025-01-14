Published 16:21 IST, January 14th 2025
Who is Baba Abhay Singh? IIT Bombay Alumni Finds Spirituality At Maha Kumbh 2025
Baba Abhay Singh is a standout personality at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Know all about this eccentric Baba, with a degree from IIT Bombay.
Maha Kumbh Mela, considered the largest religious congregation in the globe, is under full swing with millions of devotees, and pilgrims already participating with unparalleled enthusiasm in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj, one of the most sacred cities in India, is presently host to the most diversifies band of people from ash-smeared Naga Sadhus, devotees, pilgrims, and international tourists including the likes of Lauren Powell Jobs, the wife of Steve Jobs.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 is truly remarkable religious mela in itself, however, what makes its otherworldly is the fact that it coincides with a heavenly occurrence that has not happened in the past 144 years.
As far as religious fervor goes, the wave of devotees has proliferated it whilst allowing one the chance to have a chance interaction with personalities like Abhay Singh aka "IITian Baba".
The spiritual tale of 'IITian Baba' at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Abhay Singh, who is also known as Masani Gorakh, reached the Maha Kumbh on day 1. The IIT-Bombay alumni with a degree in aerospace engineering, altered his career path in science by choosing to move ahead on a spiritual path, according to a News 18 interview.
Baba Abhay Singh hails from Haryana and post his IIT Bombay days got a master's degree in design, whilst being driven by his passion for photography.
The IIT Baba told News18 that he delved into philosophical concepts like post-modernism and the works of Socrates and Plato in an attempt to find meaning in life.
“I now understand that this is real knowledge. If you have to understand the mind or mental health, then you can do it (through spirituality)," he told News18. Further, when he was inquired about how he reached the current stage, Singh said, “This stage is the best stage."
