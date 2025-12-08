Why December 8 Marks National Brownie Day Every Year? Know History, Facts And Quick Recipe

Brownie lovers across the country celebrate one of their favourite treats every year on December 8, which is marked as National Brownie Day.

In the United States, the chocolate brownie remains the most popular, while the blonde brownie comes a close second. A blonde brownie, often called a blondie, uses brown sugar instead of chocolate.

According to the national calendar, the earliest brownie recipes similar to the ones we enjoy today appeared in regional cookbooks and newspapers around the early 1900s. Early examples include the 1904 Laconia, NH Home Cookery, the 1904 Chicago, IL Service Club Cook Book, and the 2 April 1905 edition of The Boston Globe. In 1906, Fannie Merritt Farmer added her own recipe to The Boston Cooking School Cook Book.

Brownie Ingredients

You probably already have everything you need to make these easy brownies:

Sugar: Use two cups of white sugar to start the batter.

Flour: All-purpose flour gives the brownies their structure.

Butter: Melted butter (1 cup) adds richness and moisture.

Eggs: Eggs add extra moisture and help bind the batter.

Cocoa powder: You’ll need cocoa powder for the chocolate flavour.

Vanilla: Vanilla extract boosts the overall taste.

Baking powder: Baking powder helps the brownies rise.

Salt: A small pinch of salt lifts the other flavours.

Walnuts: These are optional, but they add a nice crunch.

How to make Brownies easily

Start by gathering all your ingredients. Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F) and lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, melted butter, eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla, baking powder, and salt until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and arrange walnut halves on top. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until the surface is crinkled and a toothpick inserted comes out with a few moist crumbs. Allow the brownies to cool completely in the pan on a wire rack before cutting them into squares.