Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated? Know Date, History, Significance Of Turkey Day That Marks The Start Of Christmas Season

A few weeks after the Indian festive season wraps up after the month-long celebrations through Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhatt Puja, the West gears up for the holidays. Thanksgiving marks the unofficial beginning of the festive season that is followed by Christmas and is concluded with the grand New Year's celebrations. Several Hollywood movies, TV shows and now web series have special segments surrounding Thanksgiving and elaborate meals where families feast on turkey. If you are unaware of the history and significance of Thanksgiving, read on to know more.

Thanksgiving is one of the most popular holidays in the United States, marked by family gatherings, hearty meals and a spirit of gratitude. While the day has gotten global recognition through pop culture (roast turkey, pumpkin pie and Black Friday sales), it has a rich historical and cultural meaning that goes far beyond the dinner table.

When is Thanksgiving 2025?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2025, the holiday will fall on November 27. The date was formalised by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to stabilise the holiday season for businesses and families. However, some places in the world have different customs and celebrate the day at a different time.

Why is Thanksgiving celebrated?

Thanksgiving is a festival of gratitude, community and togetherness. Historically, it originated as a harvest celebration, a time when people gathered to express gratitude to nature for a successful growing season. Over time, this evolved into a broader cultural tradition that emphasises appreciation for family, blessings and abundance. The holiday marks the beginning of winter festivities in the USA and brings together families in celebration.

What is the history of Thanksgiving?

The origins of Thanksgiving date back to 1621, when the Pilgrims—English settlers who had arrived on the Mayflower—shared a feast with the Wampanoag Native Americans in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This gathering is often referred to as the 'First Thanksgiving.' It symbolised cooperation, mutual support and gratitude after the settlers' first successful harvest in the New World. In 1863, amid the American Civil War, President *Abraham Lincoln* officially proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday, calling for a day of “thanksgiving and praise.”

How is Thanksgiving celebrated?

In the modern day, Thanksgiving is celebrated by traditions such as community service, parades, football games and iconic turkey dinners. Families reunite, friends host 'Friendsgiving' meals, and communities come together to share warmth and gratitude.