Last Updated:

Why Is World Book Day Celebrated? What Is Its Significance And History?

Why is World Book Day celebrated? What is its significance and history? Here is more information about World Book Day 2021, read on to know.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
why is world book day celebrated

Shutterstock


World Book Day is celebrated every year worldwide to promote reading, publishing and copyright awareness. It is recognised by UNESCO. Here is more information about World Book Day and why is it celebrated along with details about World Book Day history and significance.

Why is World Book Day celebrated?

Every year, United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) observes World Book Day to shed light on the importance of reading. On this day, UNESCO encourages people to inculcate the habit of reading alone and with kids. UNESCO believes that “books have proved to be powerful tools to combat isolation, reinforce ties between people, expand our horizons, while stimulating our minds and creativity”

World Book Day 2021 date

  • World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on April 23rd every year.

World Book Day significance and history

Every year, World Book Day is observed and celebrated on April 23rd. Back in the year 1995, UNESCO decided to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day on this date to mark the birth and death anniversaries of several renowned authors. For example, April 23rd happens to be the death anniversary of William Shakespeare.

READ | World Book Day Images that you can send to family and friends

Spanish writer Vicente Clavel Andres had originally thought of celebrating World Book and Copyright day on October 7th in honour of Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. Vecente had even thought that either his birth anniversary or his death anniversary, which falls on April 23rd, could be recognized as World Book Day. In 1995, UNESCO decided to pick April 23rd as it is also the death anniversary of Willian Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

READ | World Book Day Quotes that you can share with family and friends

World Book Day Quotes

Here are some World Book and Copyright Day quotes for you to send your friends and family and wish them on this day.

I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library. - by Jorge Luis Borges

A house without books is like a room without windows.  -  by Heinrich Mann

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. - by Malala Yousafzai

A room without books is like a body without a soul - by Marcus Tullius Cicero

Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: This is the ideal life.- by Mark Twain

 

Image credits: Shutterstock

READ | On World Book Day, watch THESE shows that are an adaptation from well-known novels
READ | 'World Book Day': Ayushmann Khurrana pens thoughts on essence of books, shares old picture
READ | Mouni Roy exclaims 'no fomo' as she posts pretty pic on World Book Day 2021
First Published:
COMMENT