Why Is World Book Day Celebrated? What Is Its Significance And History?

World Book Day is celebrated every year worldwide to promote reading, publishing and copyright awareness. It is recognised by UNESCO. Here is more information about World Book Day and why is it celebrated along with details about World Book Day history and significance.
Every year, United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) observes World Book Day to shed light on the importance of reading. On this day, UNESCO encourages people to inculcate the habit of reading alone and with kids. UNESCO believes that “books have proved to be powerful tools to combat isolation, reinforce ties between people, expand our horizons, while stimulating our minds and creativity”
Every year, World Book Day is observed and celebrated on April 23rd. Back in the year 1995, UNESCO decided to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day on this date to mark the birth and death anniversaries of several renowned authors. For example, April 23rd happens to be the death anniversary of William Shakespeare.
Spanish writer Vicente Clavel Andres had originally thought of celebrating World Book and Copyright day on October 7th in honour of Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. Vecente had even thought that either his birth anniversary or his death anniversary, which falls on April 23rd, could be recognized as World Book Day. In 1995, UNESCO decided to pick April 23rd as it is also the death anniversary of Willian Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.
I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library. - by Jorge Luis Borges
A house without books is like a room without windows. - by Heinrich Mann
Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. - by Malala Yousafzai
A room without books is like a body without a soul - by Marcus Tullius Cicero
Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: This is the ideal life.- by Mark Twain