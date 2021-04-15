World Art Day 2021: History, Significance Of The Day & Theme For The Year

World Art Day is marked on April 15, Thursday, and is an international celebration of fine arts. This day was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP), a partner of UNESCO, in order to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. World Art Day is celebrated on April 15, as this day also marks Leonardo da Vinci's birthday. Here's a look at World Art Day history and significance.

Happy World Art Day 2021

World Art Day history

World Art Day's yearly observation formerly commenced in April 2012. In the USA, World Art Day was officially held for the first time in the City of Los Angeles in 2015. World Art Day's proposal was put forward at the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art in Guadalajara. `It was sponsored by Bedri Baykam of Turkey and co-signed by Rosa Maria Burillo Velasco of Mexico, Anne Pourny of France, Liu Dawei of China, Christos Symeonides of Cyprus, Anders Liden of Sweden, Kan Irie of Japan, Pavel Kral of Slovakia, Dev Chooramun of Mauritius, and Hilde Rognskog of Norway. World Art Day's proposal was accepted unanimously by the General Assembly.

World Art Day significance

World Art Day is celebrated on Leonardo da Vinci's birthday in order to honour the artist. According to IAA, Da Vinci was chosen as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, and brotherhood. Leonardo da Vinci is also a testament to the influence of the Fine Arts on other fields. World Art Day has also been supported online, especially by the Google Art Project.

World Art Day theme

World Art Day 2021's theme is set by IAA/USA (International Association of Art/USA). The 6th Annual World Art Day celebrations will include a special virtual exhibition centered on the theme of 'You’re Not Alone'. For the sixth consecutive year, the city of Los Angeles will lead the charge in hosting World Art Day festivities in the United States in a new virtual way. As mentioned on IAA/USA's official website, this year the art will be celebrated from homes by connecting with other artists on Facebook and Instagram creating unique ways of exhibiting and promoting the arts.