World Art Day Quotes To Celebrate The Joy And Happiness That Art Brings

The world celebrates Art Day on April 15 every year. The celebrations serve as a reminder to people worldwide about the great accomplishments in art. Leonardo Da Vinci has been one of the main reasons for the celebration of this day. It is on his birthday that the world celebrates this glorious day. People who love art and understand the culture behind it celebrate this unique day. The marvels accomplished by art and artists throughout history have been documented and thus one can clearly understand the length humans have come as a civilization. Art is known to unite people and bring peace to one another and therefore the festival celebrates this kind of inspiration and idea. Hence in order to better celebrate this glorious day, here are a few quotes that can help spread joy among those celebrating or new to celebrating the festival of Art.

Quotes for Art Day

“Let us celebrate art on World Art Day. Let us bring out our creative sides and create some art on World Art Day. Warm wishes on this special day.”

“Art is one of the best ways to catharsis, it is the way to express your emotions and feelings through colours. Wishing a very Happy World Art Day.”

“A picture is worth a thousand words and emotions. Let us celebrate World Art Day with lots of vibrant colours that express us."

“There are two ways to communicate your feelings, one is by words and one is by art. Wishing a very Happy World Art Day.”

“We all are gifted with some form of art. We all are gifted with some kind of creativity. We just need to explore it. Happy World Art Day.”

“World Art Day motivates all of us to pick up sketch pencils or paintbrushes to express ourselves on canvas. Warm wishes on this special day.”

“Art is not about what you see but it is about what you want other people to see in what you paint. Happy World Art Day.”

“There is no end to creativity and art. Let us celebrate World Art Day by using art as a way to express ourselves to the world.

“There is nothing more relieving than the freedom to paint what you want, what you like. Wishing you a very Happy World Art Day.”

“Let the artist inside you come out and help you relieve your emotions and feelings using art. Have a wonderful World Art Day.”

You need to be courageous to be able to paint.

Art is never ever created while thinking about it.

When work and love meet, art is born.

Art always makes you a better person.

You have to be sensitive to be an artist.

Never be afraid to draw if you don’t have an eraser.

Be confident that you can paint.

You can never paint in fear.

Every great artist was once an amateur.