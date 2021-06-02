World Bicycle Day 2021 Theme, Significance, History And Quotes To Share With Friends

World Bicycle Day, which falls on Thursday, June 3, 2021, is just around the corner. On Sunday, June 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly in New York commemorated the first World Bicycle Day. This year, the world will celebrate the fourth World Bicycle Day.

About World Bicycle Day 2021 theme

“Uniqueness, versatility, and longevity of the bicycle as a simple, sustainable, economical, and reliable mode of transportation” is the theme of World Bicycle Day.

About World Bicycle Day history

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 every year as World Bicycle Day in April 2018. Leszek Sibilski's crusade and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognise World Bicycle Day resulted in the creation of the Day. Numerous activities are held across the world on this day, including at UCI's own World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle.

About World Bicycle Day significance

World Bicycle Day was created to honour the numerous sorts of bicyclists who exist around the world. The bicycle, and how it belongs to and benefits all of humanity, is also commemorated on this day. Bicycles are known for being simple, inexpensive, and dependable. They're also known for being an environmentally beneficial mode of transit.

Bicycles not only assist individuals in getting from one place to another but they can also be used to transport more than just passengers. World Bicycle Day not only honours bicycles around the world but also encourages the Member States to focus on policies and programmes that involve bicycles in national and subnational development.

Why celebrate World Bicycle Day?

Bicycling is a simple, reliable, and environmentally beneficial way of transportation. The bicycle can serve as a tool for personal development as well as a means of gaining access to education, health care, and sports. The bicycle is a symbol of environmentally friendly transportation that also saves money on gas.

A look at World Bicycle Day quotes

Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's cycle our memories n make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.

World bicycle day 3rdJune. Need to promote cycling for better health, fitness, immunity, environment, while maintaining proper social distancing. Bicycles should be offered at discounted rates and cycling tracks for building a sustainable city.

The World bicycle day emphasizes that the bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.

Enjoy the world from the seat of your bike & share your personal experiences of joy on World Bicycle Day on June 3.

Happy World Bicycle Day 2020 Keep riding and keep safe.

World Bicycle Day recognizes the potential of bicycles to contribute to the achievement of the internationally agreed Development Goals.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK