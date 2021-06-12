World Blood Donor Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance Of This WHO Initiative

Every year, the World Blood Donor is celebrated on June 14, all around the world. This day was first observed in 2005 and serves to elevate the recognition of the need for safe blood and blood products. World Blood Donor Day is also celebrated to appreciate the blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood. The World Blood Donor Day is part of the WHO's global public health campaigns. Read on to know the World Blood Donor Day 2021 theme, history, and significance

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the World Health Organisation decides on a theme for World Blood Donor Day. In 2020, the theme was, "Safe blood saves lives” with the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place”. This year, the theme of World Blood Donor Day 2021 is 'Give blood and keep the world beating'. This theme highlights the importance of donating blood and how it can save people's lives around the world. This message is especially important at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge loss of human lives across the planet. You can do your part by spreading awareness about the importance of blood donation.

World Blood Donor Day History

The World Blood Donor Day was first organised by the World Health Organisation in collaboration with Red Cross on June 14, 2005, to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood. Since then, World Blood Donor Day has been picked by many countries and is used to spread awareness about the life-saving importance of donating blood. The organisation's ultimate goal is for all counties to achieve all their blood stocks from voluntary unpaid donors.

World Blood Donor Day Significance

World Blood Donor Day is observed to spread awareness of the need for voluntary blood donation. During these COVID times, people can do their part by donating blood at their nearest blood banks if they are fit to do so, or create awareness about the issue to encourage others to donate blood. India is one of those countries that experience the highest shortage of blood in the world. According to a study published in The Lancet, India falls short of 41 million units of blood annually. So in order to motivate the free and voluntary blood donors, World Blood Donor Day is an important campaign initiated by WHO. Unavailability of blood on time is what leads to the death of various patients every year. To save those lives, blood donation needs to be encouraged.

