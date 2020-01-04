World Braille Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of The Day

World Braille Day is an international observance day which has been observed by several countries for decades. This day commemorates the birth of Louis Braille who is popularly associated with inventing the famous language, used by the visually impaired. To this day his system of reading and writing remains unchanged and is used extensively around the world. Here is a brief history and the significance behind such an auspicious day.

World Braille Day 2020: History and significance

Also Read | Kejriwal Govt's Health, Education Initiatives Inspiration For Jharkhand: Soren

The History

World Braille day is celebrated on January 4; It was the United Nations that proclaimed this day in 2018. The day is not observed as a holiday but as an event of international significance. The first World Braille day was observed in 2019. Borivali Railway station in Mumbai, India became the first Braille Friendly Platform Indicator during this time.

Also Read | CPWD DG Writes To Health Ministry: 'Let Us Develop AIIMS Building In Darbhanga'

The Significance

The World Braille day celebrates the importance of Braille as a medium of communication for people who are visually impaired. The day aims at spreading awareness of the Braille language, as it creates a huge bridge between ordinary and specially-abled people. On these occasions, several NGO’s and organisations undertake various seminars and workshops across the globe to raise the awareness that the visually impaired face on a daily basis.

Also Read | Pope: Governments Must Ensure All Have Access To Health Care

The day encourages organizations to help and engage the specially-abled people in socio-economic opportunities. There are various essay writing competitions, debates and other extracurricular activities held by organisations. There are several functions organised in blind schools where students learn more about the Braille language.

Also Read | Horoscope For Today | Daily Health And Well-being Horoscope | January 4, 2020