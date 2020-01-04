The Debate
World Braille Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of The Day

Festivals

World Braille Day 2020 has commenced today and its primary motive to spread awareness has been catching on. Read further to know its history and significance

World Braille Day is an international observance day which has been observed by several countries for decades. This day commemorates the birth of Louis Braille who is popularly associated with inventing the famous language, used by the visually impaired. To this day his system of reading and writing remains unchanged and is used extensively around the world. Here is a brief history and the significance behind such an auspicious day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

World Braille Day 2020: History and significance

The History

World Braille day is celebrated on January 4; It was the United Nations that proclaimed this day in 2018. The day is not observed as a holiday but as an event of international significance. The first World Braille day was observed in 2019. Borivali Railway station in Mumbai, India became the first Braille Friendly Platform Indicator during this time.

The Significance

The World Braille day celebrates the importance of Braille as a medium of communication for people who are visually impaired. The day aims at spreading awareness of the Braille language, as it creates a huge bridge between ordinary and specially-abled people. On these occasions, several NGO’s and organisations undertake various seminars and workshops across the globe to raise the awareness that the visually impaired face on a daily basis.

The day encourages organizations to help and engage the specially-abled people in socio-economic opportunities. There are various essay writing competitions, debates and other extracurricular activities held by organisations. There are several functions organised in blind schools where students learn more about the Braille language.

