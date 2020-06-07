World Food Safety Day Posters & Images To Spread Awareness About Food Safety

Food safety plays a crucial role in assuring that the food we consume remains safe at every stage of the food, right from harvesting to consumption. The presence of hazards in food harms the health of the consumer. Hence, to spread awareness about Foodborne hazards, World Food Safety Day is celebrated on June 7.

Food is one of the primary sources of energy and we might often take its safety for granted. On this World Food Safety day, if you are looking for posters and images to send across to contribute towards food security, then here's something to look at. Here is a collection of the World Food Safety Day poster for you to share.

World Food Safety Day Theme

This year, World Food Safety Day's theme will be, 'Food Safety, everyone’s business'. The campaign will promote global food safety awareness and call upon everyone to take appropriate action for the same. The storage and production way of food affects its safety. Hence to ensure it, World Food Safety Day will promote strengthening the use of food safety management systems by both producers and consumers.

World Food Safety Day will spread awareness and draw everyone’s attention towards preventing, detecting, and managing foodborne risks. It will urge people to contribute towards food security, human health, agriculture prosperity, and sustainable development. Everybody has a role to play to ensure that the food we consume is safe and it doesn’t go to waste.

Food Safety and Sustainable Development Goals

Food Safety is also the key to achieving several sustainable Development Goals. World Food Safety Day sheds light on managing foodborne risks and contributes towards economic prosperity, boosting agriculture. Here are a few Sustainable Development Goals laid down by the United Nations that World Food Safety Day helps in achieving.

There is no food security without food safety. Ending hunger is about all people having access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food all year round.

Food safety has a direct impact on people’s health and nutritional intake. Foodborne diseases are preventable.

When countries strengthen their regulatory, scientific, and technological capacities to ensure that food is safe and of the expected quality throughout the food chain, they move towards more sustainable patterns of food production and consumption.

A globalized world with annual food exports currently in excess of USD 1.6 trillion and complex food systems demands international cooperation across sectors to ensure food is safe. Food safety is a shared responsibility among governments, food industries, producers, and consumers.

