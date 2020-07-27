Last Updated:

World Hepatitis Day Images That Will Help You Raise Awareness About This Day

Here are the World Hepatitis Day Images that you can use in order to create awareness about this disease and this day on July 28, 2020. Read ahead to know more

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28, every year. The day is observed in order to raise awareness about hepatitis, globally. Hepatitis is a group of infectious diseases that are classified as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. The day encourages the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease, as it affects millions of people worldwide, causing acute and chronic disease and killing close to 1.34 million people every year. Here are the World Hepatitis Day Images that you can use in order to spread awareness about the day. Read ahead to know more.

The World Hepatitis Day is one of the eight official global public health campaigns that comes under the World Health Organization (WHO), rest of them being World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunization Week, World Tuberculosis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Malaria Day and World AIDS Day. Hepatitis affected groups, patients, and advocates take part in many different events worldwide on this day. A  Guinness World Record was created on July 28, 2012, as 12,588 people from 20 countries all over the world, did the "Three Wise Monkeys" actions on World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness about the disease.

World Hepatitis Day is recognized in over 100 more countries each year through the events held on this day. These events include free screenings, poster campaigns, demonstrations, concerts, talk shows, flash mobs, and vaccination drives, amongst many others. Each year a report is published by the World Health Organisation and the World Hepatitis Alliance, detailing all the events across the world. 

World Hepatitis Day provides an opportunity to focus on:  

  • Raising awareness of the different forms of hepatitis and how they are transmitted
  • Strengthening prevention, screening, and control of viral hepatitis and its related diseases
  • Increasing hepatitis B vaccine coverage and integration into national immunization programs 
  • Coordinating a global response to hepatitis.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

World Hepatitis Day Themes

  • 2011: Hepatitis affects everyone, everywhere. Know it. Confront it. Confront her.
  • 2012: It’s closer than you think.
  • 2013: More must be done to stop this silent killer.
  • 2014: Hepatitis: Think Again
  • 2015: Prevention of viral Hepatitis. Act now.
  • 2016: Know Hepatitis-Act now.
  • 2017: Eliminate Hepatitis.
  • 2018: Test. Treat. Hepatitis.
  • 2019: Invest in eliminating hepatitis.
  • 2020: Hepatitis Free future

 

