World Malaria Day 2020: Know The Significance And History

World Malaria Day is marked on April 25 of every year. The Day highlights the requirement for continued investment and constant political commitment for malaria prevention and control. Learn some more about World Malaria Day and its significance here.

“Zero malaria starts with me”

On the occasion of the World Malaria Day 2020, WHO joins the RBM Partnership to End Malaria in promoting “Zero malaria starts with me”. This popular campaign aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care. Who and RBM Partnership does the needful to spread awareness about Malaria and its importance to the prevention of Malaria.

History of the World Malaria Day:

It was established in May 2007 by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. Prior to the establishment of WMD, Africa, Malaria Day was held on April 25. Globally 3.3 billion people in 106 counties are at risk of malaria. Malaria is a major killer of children under five years old, taking the life of a child every two minutes.

Precautions needed, according to WHO:

According to the WHO reports, between 2000 and 2014, the number of malaria-related deaths fell by 40% worldwide, from an estimated 743 000 to 446 000. Have a look here.

Image courtesy: @arihantpub

But in recent years, progress has broken up to a standstill. According to WHO's World malaria report 2019, there were no global gains in decreasing new infections over the period 2014 to 2018. And nearly a large number of people have died from malaria in 2018 as the year before.

Image courtesy: @theglobalgoals

As per WHO, urgent action is needed to get back on the path, and ownership of the challenge lies in the hands of countries most affected by malaria. The “Zero malaria” campaign involves all members of society: political leaders who control government policy decisions and budgets; private sector companies that will benefit from a malaria-free workforce; and communities affected by malaria, whose buy-in and ownership of malaria control interventions is critical to success. WHO and RBM Partnership asks the masses to join them in this shared effort to get to zero malaria.

Image courtesy: @zenithbankplc