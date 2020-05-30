World No Tobacco Day Quotes That Will Help Convey The Message And Spread Awareness

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated as a way to spread awareness about the harmful effects caused due to it. It also sheds light on the fact that passive smoke too can be equally dangerous. Hence, here are some World No Tobacco Day quotes that will help raise awareness about the usage of tobacco. These World No Tobacco Day quotes can help discourage the use of tobacco among individuals who don’t see the ill effects of IT. The World Health Organisation or WHO introduced this day to spread awareness internationally about the harms caused due to tobacco usage.

World No Tobacco Day quotes to spread awareness

Replacing the smoke on your face with a smile today will replace illness in your life with happiness tomorrow. Quit now.

Eliminate tobacco from your life before it kills you!

We need to burn calories daily, not tobacco!

If we lose the battle against tobacco, we will lose the war against cancer.

Smoking cigarettes is like paying to have your life cut shorter – the most foolish thing anyone can ever do.

Exercising is one of the best ways to quit smoking. Working out is when you will truly realize how cigarettes have made you weaker. It will be difficult but you will need to remind yourself of the prize at the end of the journey – a better life. Go for it.

If you can't stop smoking, cancer will.

Smoking is like paying someone to kill you. They're rich; you're dead.

Smoking does not make you a KILLER per se, but your heart will drown in GUILT if second-hand smoke gave someone in your own family a life-threatening disease. Save a lifetime of regret – quit today.

Smoking leaves an unseen scar. It fills your insides with toxins and tar.

Burn calories, not cigarettes. Kick the butt – you can work out and get a better one.”

Smoking thrills, but it also kills.

The best way to stop smoking is to just stop – no ifs, ands or buts.

Smoking will be a crime in time.

Cigarettes are killers travelling in packs.

Tobacco kills. If you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life.

Smoking.. a grave mistake.

Sometimes quitters do win.

Stop… you are burning your life.

The true face of smoking is disease, death and horror - not the glamour and sophistication the pushers in the tobacco industry try to portray.

Cigarette: A fire at one end, a fool at the other, and a bit of tobacco in between.

Take a better route; put that smoke out.

Tar the roads; not your lungs.

Replace your cigarettes with a glass of juice daily.

Eliminate smoking to bring a smile to many faces in your life.

Eliminate smoking and be the real hero of your family.

Quit smoking today to get happiness tomorrow!

Thus these are some quotes that can help to make people aware of the bad and ill effects of smoking and the usage of tobacco. World No Tobacco Day quotes play a pivotal role in such events and therefore they need to be shared so that many people can read them and be informed. The aim of the WHO is to let people know how harmful this habit can be, not to oneself but to those around them as well. World No Tobacco day quotes may help raise some level of awareness and thus can help initiate a conversation at best.

