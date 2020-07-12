World Paper Bag Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Quick links:
World Paper Bag Day is held on July 12 every year, all around the globe. Paper bags are made of natural and biodegradable materials. They are made from renewable and raw materials that are recyclable and can be reused. The World Paper Bag Day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the need for the usage of paper bags. Read ahead-
Millions of people make use of paper bags on a daily basis. Recently, people have increasingly been adopting sustainable choices of lifestyle in a world that is facing changing requirements due to many reasons like climate change, globalisation, and the scarcity of raw materials. Paper bags majorly help in reducing the usage of plastic and plays as an important role to preserve the planet for future generations. This day also focuses to encourage more people to use biodegradable, eco-friendly paper bags.
