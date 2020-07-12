World Paper Bag Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

World Paper Bag Day is held on July 12 every year, all around the globe. Paper bags are made of natural and biodegradable materials. They are made from renewable and raw materials that are recyclable and can be reused. The World Paper Bag Day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the need for the usage of paper bags. Read ahead-

World Paper Bag Day History and Significance

Millions of people make use of paper bags on a daily basis. Recently, people have increasingly been adopting sustainable choices of lifestyle in a world that is facing changing requirements due to many reasons like climate change, globalisation, and the scarcity of raw materials. Paper bags majorly help in reducing the usage of plastic and plays as an important role to preserve the planet for future generations. This day also focuses to encourage more people to use biodegradable, eco-friendly paper bags.

Different types of paper bags

S.O.S. Bags

Pinch-Bottom Design Bags

Merchandise Bags

Euro Tote

Bakery Bags

Party Bag

Mailing Bags

Recycled Bags

Vogue Bags

Reasons to use paper bags instead of plastic bags

Paper bags are eco-friendly.

Packaging of an item in paper bags is considered to be upmarket and classy.

Paper bags are easily recyclable as they are made up of renewable resources.

Paper bags are biodegradable and do not leave toxins out.

Paper bags can be used reused if handled carefully.

Paper bags can be easily made in a home composter.

Paper bags are practical to use and highly inexpensive.

Paper bags are made up of wood like newspapers, magazines or books that is why they can be recycled and easily converted into a new paper.

The disadvantage of paper bags are that they are too porous and carrying freezing food in a paper bag is difficult. So, the wet strength of the paper bag is a bit poor.

No doubt that using paper bags will help a lot to the environment. But, one should not waste paper or should not overdo it, because papers are made up of wood and to generate more papers we have to cut down trees.

