World Population Day Posters You Can Share To Create Awareness About The Day

World Population Day Posters you can copy or share within your community to create awareness about the issues of increased population on earth.

As July 11 is marked as the World Population Day 2020, here are some details and wishes to take a look at what the day is all about and how it came into existence. As per reports, the estimated number of humans living on earth was 7.8 billion as of March 2020, but with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the number is likely to escalate in the coming years. Reportedly, the population size fluctuates at differing rates in different regions. 

History and Significance of World Population Day:

The World Population Day came into existence in the year 1989 and was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. This day focuses on the problems of overpopulation and aims at spreading awareness about the effects of population on the environment and development. And hence, experts say that in such a huge population, problems are bound to arise. This day also focuses on the health issues faced by childbearing women and the significance and importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights.

It has been 69 years since the creation of the National Family Planning Program, but the trends have not changed much. As per reports, males show lesser participation than females in family planning. There are various other challenges that India is facing at the grass-root when it comes to family planning.  Here are some of the reasons that we can discuss on this World Population Day.

  • Lack of male awareness
  • Women are denied the right to chose
