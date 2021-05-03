World Press Freedom Day Quotes 2021: List Of 10 Quotes To Share With Friends & Family

The World Press Day is celebrated every year on May 3 to act as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated to show support for media which are targets for the restraint, or abolition, of press freedom. On this day, a number of people send each other happy world press freedom day wishes and quotes. Here is a list of World Press Freedom Day wishes and quotes to send to your friends, family and put up on status on social media to celebrate World Press Day

When is World Press Freedom Day 2021?

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3rd every year.

World Press Freedom Day 2021 Theme?

According to the official website of UNESCO, the theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is: “Information as a Public Good”.

World Press Freedom Day quotes

"Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego." - M.K. Gandhi "As journalists, we are sometimes guilty of not taking cognizance of the enormity of the challenges and the responsibilities that we carry on our shoulders." - Geofrey Nyarota "A free press can, of course, be good or bad, but, most certainly without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad." - Albert Camus We live to think annd express our thoughts in writing. If an individual or government prevents someone from writing, from being published...it is as if they were taking their life." - Ahmad Zeidabadi "The press should do what it can to minimise the abuse of power (self-scrutiny can help and so can competition), but we should also try to understand with clarity why and how press freedom can enrich human lives, enhance public justice, and even help to promote economic and social development." - Amartya Sen "Freedom of the press belongs to the people of a nation, not to the owners of publications." - A. J. Liebling "Black press which up to now has been largely controlled and some of it financed by government institutions…Most of the Black press is being used as instruments of propaganda to get people to swallow most of the unbalanced and inflated stories." - Steve Biko. "We must also pause to question what press freedom must not do: It cannot be used to promote gender violence, to extol terrorism, to deny human rights, to encourage religious or racial bigotry and above all to be a tool for genocide…” - E. John Dramani Mahama, Former President of the Republic of Ghana "The greatest challenge to media freedom is self-induced: Putting out content that has little regard for what audiences and readers want; disregarding the ethics of the profession; not maintaining high professional standards; and not paying adequate attention to the business dimension of the news business." - Eric Chinje "Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech." - Benjamin Franklin

Image credits: Canva