World Youth Skills Day Theme In 2020 And Everything Else You Need To Know

The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15, every year. This United Nations invented day aims at spreading awareness of the importance that technical and vocational education, training, and the development of new skills holds in our lives and is relevant to both local and global economies. Here is all about the World Youth Skills Day theme for 2020. Read ahead-

World Youth Skills Day Theme 2020

World Youth Skills Day 2020 will be taking place in a very challenging context. The lockdown measures taken due to the global pandemic have led to the worldwide shut down of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, that has threatened the continuity of development of skills in children. Reportedly, it is said that almost 70% of the world’s learners are getting really affected by the closure of educational institutions all across education levels currently. Respondents to a survey of TVET institutions, jointly collected by UNESCO, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Bank, have recently reported that distance training and online sessions have become the most common way of teaching skills to children, but with considerable difficulties regarding, among others, curricula adaptation, trainee and trainer preparedness, connectivity, or assessment and certification processes.

On December 18, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution, by consensus that was earlier spearheaded by Sri Lanka, and declared July 15 as the World Youth Skills Day. Sri Lanka initiated this resolution, with the assistance of the G77 & China, in order to highlight the importance of youth skills development at a global level. The goal behind celebrating this day is to achieve better socio-economic conditions for today’s youth, including as a means of addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment.

The UN Secretary - General’s Special Envoy for Youth, Mr Ahmed Alhendawi, and his office supported this initiative from its very early days, while the UN system in New York and Colombo were solidly behind it. Since the World Youth Skills Day was first suggested in the Strategy Committee, World Skills International has been pursued as the World Skills Day. But, it was once that the connections were made with the United Nations in New York, World Skills International Day fully supported the proposal of Sri Lanka for a World Skills Youth Day.

