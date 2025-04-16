2 Competitors, 2 Samples, 1 Racetrack: Who Will Win The World's First Ever Sperm Race?

In its one-of-a-kind event, Sperm Racing, founded by Eric Zhu (Aviato & Thor Ventures), Nick Small (youngest sold-out founder in crypto), Shane Fan (Waterfall Market), and Garrett Niconienko (MrBeast team), is set to take place on April 25 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Finding it wild and hilarious? Well, even the founders do, but it is as real as you are, making it the World's First Sperm Race.

As we try to wrap our heads around this viral idea, here's what Eric Zhu has to say about sperm racing.

Blueprint of the sperm racetrack. Image: Sperm Racing.

He states, ‘Sperm racing isn't just a joke. It's not just some viral idea for the internet to laugh at. It's something much bigger, male fertility is declining. Like, a lot. It's happening quietly, steadily, and nobody's really talking about it."

You can train your health just as sports

The founder of Sperm Racing poses a bold question, "If you can train for sports—spend hours perfecting your form, pushing your body to its limits—then why can't you train your health too? Why can't you measure it, improve it, compete in it?

With that mindset, they're set to host the world’s first-ever sperm race, expecting an audience of 5,000 curious spectators.

Sperm count. Image: Sperm Racing

How does the race work?