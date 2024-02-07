English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

A Beginner's Guide To Paleo Diet - What Is It And Why Is It Becoming So Popular

All you need to know about the Paleo diet - a new health trend gaining momentun.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
A Beginner's Guide To Paleo Diet - What Is It And Why Is It Becoming So Popular
A Beginner's Guide To Paleo Diet - What Is It And Why Is It Becoming So Popular | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A paleo diet is not just some ordinary diet but is actually based on history. In this diet, the eating plan is based on foods humans might have eaten during the Paleolithic era. For the unversed, the Paleolithic era dates from around 2.5 million to 10,000 years ago. The Paleolithic diet is also known as the stone Age diet, hunter-gatherer diet and caveman diet.

A modern paleo diet includes fruits, vegetables, lean meats, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds. It does not include foods that became more common when small-scale farming gained momentum nearly 10,000 years ago. These foods are grains, legumes and dairy products.

Advertisement
File photo of bowl of fruits | Image: Unsplash  

What to eat and what to avoid 

According to reports, paleo diets follow these rules.

Advertisement

What to eat

  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Eggs
  • Lean meats, especially grass-fed animals or wild game
  • Fish, especially those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel and albacore tuna
  • Oils from fruits and nuts, such as olive oil or walnut oil

What to avoid

  • Grains
  • Legumes
  • Dairy products
  • Refined and added sugar
  • Added salt
  • Starchy vegetables
  • Highly processed foods

Purpose of paleo diet 

The main purpose is to eat foods which were consumed by early humans. The main idea is that the genes are not well adjusted for modern diets. The paleo diet revolves around the idea that recent changes in diet outpaced the human body's ability to change, or adapt. This is why people these days are more prone to obesity, and diseases like diabetes and heart issues. 

Advertisement
File photo of fruits | Image: Unsplash

Although this diet has proved to be useful for many, the main concern surrounding this is the lack of whole grains and legumes. These food items are considered to be good sources of fiber, vitamins, proteins and other nutrients. One major risk of being involved in a paleo diet is that you may not get all the required nutrients.

Also, the potential benefits of a paleo diet may not outweigh the benefits of other healthy diets. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World19 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News20 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement