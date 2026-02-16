BTS Jungkook Reveals That He Is Following The OMAD Diet, Here’s What This Popular Eating Plan Actually Means

BTS is gearing up for their much-awaited comeback after 4 years of hiatus. Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-hope, RM and Suga are busy promoting their new album ARIRANG with livestreams and interviews. In a recent chat with entertainment magazine Rolling Stone, Jeon Jungkook shared that he is “strictly” following the OMAD (One Meal A Day) diet as part of his comeback routine. Here is everything you need to know about this popular diet plan.

What is the OMAD Diet?

The OMAD diet, meaning “one meal a day”, is a strict form of intermittent fasting where you eat all your daily calories in a single meal. You typically consume this meal within one hour and then fast for the remaining 23 hours.

It is also important to remember that your diet should suit your gender, activity level, background, environment, and how well you can maintain the plan.

This strict dieting plan has become popular among celebrities because many believe it offers health benefits. However, you must consider the science of nutrition before following it. Below are some of the commonly claimed advantages of the OMAD diet:

Weight loss may occur with this diet. Frontiers in Physiology studied lean individuals and found small reductions in weight, improved fat metabolism, and better insulin sensitivity. However, these results depended on regular high-intensity exercise to support effective weight management. Medical supervision remains important because every person’s body works differently, and the diet must suit individual needs.

As per reports, many people also see improved food discipline as a benefit, since managing hunger demands strong willpower and consistent effort.

Frontiers in Physiology also suggests that OMAD may support weight control but could reduce endurance and strength if not handled carefully. Try to follow this diet under a dietitian or a nutritionist's expertise.