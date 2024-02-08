Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Build A Strong Foundation With These Simple Exercises To Strengthen Your Bones

Engaging in these simple yet impactful workouts into your routine can contribute to maintaining strong and resilient bones throughout life.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Workout for bones
Workout for bones | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Maintaining strong and healthy bones is essential for your fitness, and engaging in simple yet effective workouts can contribute significantly to bone strength. As we age, bone density tends to decrease, making bones more susceptible to fractures and injuries. However, engaging in weight-bearing and resistance exercises can help enhance bone health. Here are some straightforward workouts that can strengthen your bones.

Walking

A low-impact yet highly effective exercise, walking is accessible to almost everyone. Weight-bearing activities like walking stimulate bone formation and can help maintain bone density. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking most days of the week to reap the benefits for your bones and overall cardiovascular health.

Walking is highly effective | Image: Unsplash

Weight training

Resistance training using weights or resistance bands is a powerful way to strengthen bones. Focus on exercises that target major muscle groups, such as squats, lunges, and deadlifts. These compound movements place stress on the bones, prompting them to adapt and become denser over time. Start with light weights and gradually increase the intensity as your strength improves.

Dancing

Dance workouts, whether in a class setting or at home, offer a fun and engaging way to strengthen bones. The varied movements involved in dancing contribute to bone-building benefits, especially in weight-bearing areas like the hips and spine. Choose dance styles that involve impact, such as jazz or hip-hop.

Dance workouts are fun and engaging | Image: Unsplash

Jumping or plyometric exercises

Activities that involve jumping, such as jumping jacks or box jumps, provide an excellent impact on bone health. The force generated during these exercises stimulates bone remodeling, enhancing bone density.

Yoga and pilates

While not traditionally considered high-impact, yoga and pilates can still contribute to bone health. Poses and exercises that involve weight-bearing on arms and legs, such as tree pose or leg lifts, can stimulate bone density. Additionally, the focus on balance and stability in these practices helps prevent falls, reducing the risk of fractures.

Yoga and pilates contribute to bone health | Image: Unsplash

Stair climbing

Do not have the time or space to workout? No worries. Climbing stairs is a weight-bearing exercise that engages various muscle groups, including those in the legs and hips. This activity places stress on the bones, promoting bone strength. Whether using a stair climber machine or tackling a flight of stairs, this simple workout can have significant benefits for bone health.

