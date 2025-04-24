sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 24th 2025, 14:18 IST

Buying Single Servings To Prioritizing Sleep Over Exercise: Dietitian Reveals 10 Lifestyle Tweaks For Healthy Weight Loss

Dr. Rachel Paul, PhD and Registered Dietitian reveals smart, sustainable ways to lose weight, no heavy lifting required.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Weight Loss.
Weight Loss. | Image: Pexels

Thinking about shedding a few pounds before summer hits full swing? Stop second-guessing yourself and start prepping that perfect beach outfit, because this time, we’re getting your glow-up ready before the girls’ trip.

Dr. Rachel Paul, PhD and Registered Dietitian, popular in the health and wellness space, recently shared 10 refreshingly simple tips for healthy weight loss on her Instagram.

No heavy lifting required

In her April 4, 2025, post, she reveals smart, sustainable ways to lose weight, no heavy lifting required.

10 lifestyle tweaks for healthy weight loss

Check out these 10 tips that centers around lifestyle shifts and small, intentional choices that help tackle stubborn weight with ease.

  1. Paul encourages buying single servings to help avoid overeating.
  2. According to the registered dietitian, one of the best ways to prevent nighttime binging is to avoid overly restricting your calories during the day.
  3. Opt for pre-prepped vegetables
  4. Stock up on frozen ones to make healthy eating more convenient.
  5. "The more sugar we eat, the more we crave," Paul explains. She suggests finding lower-sugar alternatives, like single or smaller servings, to help curb cravings.
  6. When ordering your favourite Starbucks drink or other beverages, try asking for one less pump of syrup.
  7. Take a 30-minute walk every day, especially after meals, to help regulate your blood sugar levels.
  8. The registered dietitian also emphasises, if you have to choose, "Choose sleep over exercise" to reduce the risk of binging.
  9. Use volume eating to your advantage; fill your plate with high-volume, low-calorie foods to stay satisfied.
  10. And lastly, create a list of your go-to easy meals to simplify your daily routine and stay on track.

Published April 24th 2025, 14:00 IST