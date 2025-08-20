Dead Hangs, Calf Raises, Hydration: Alia Bhatt's Trainer Reveals Easy Exercises For Those Working Desk Jobs

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, often shares health and fitness tips with his Instagram followers. On August 19, he highlighted the harmful effects of sitting for long hours and recommended a few simple exercises that can be done anywhere to stay active for people who have a sedentary lifestyle.

Why is prolonged sitting harmful?

Karan Sawhney explained why sitting for long hours can be harmful in a sedentary lifestyle. In his caption, he wrote, “Get Up And Move. Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it can lead to:

Back Pain ❌

Poor Posture ❌

Decreased Circulation ❌

Cardiovascular Issues ❌

He stressed that even brief movements can bring positive changes. “Stand up, move around, and prioritise your health and longevity,” he urged.

Practices to follow for those whose job requires staying in one position for a long time

In his reel video, he even called “sitting a new smoking.” Sharing some useful advice in the video, he said, “This is for anyone whose work involves sitting for long hours. Make sure you move your body. Take this as a reminder to lift weights, eat healthy, sleep well, and drink plenty of water during the day.”

He encouraged his audience to stay active in simple ways and added, “Wherever you are, if you spot a bar, dead hangs, because nothing beats hanging. Do it for as long as you can. If you find a wall, try some calf raises. The idea is to add small movements to your day, every day.”