Debunking 5 Fitness Myths: Know The Real Story

The world of fitness is full of buzzwords, trendy diets, and myths that just won't die. If you're still buying into these fitness fables, it’s time to stop. Here are five of the most persistent fitness myths — debunked once and for all.

Is the endless running spree gonna aid shedding weight? Image credit: Pinterest

Do you really need hours of cardio to loose those extra kilos?



Let’s be real: Endless hours on the treadmill aren’t going to make you any more toned or lean. Cardio does burn calories, but it won’t necessarily help you lose fat long-term. The secret? A balanced mix of cardio and strength training. Building muscle boosts metabolism, which helps you burn fat even when you’re Netflixing on the couch.

Is overexerting yourself beneficial? Imag credit: Pinterest

No pain, no gain

Pain is a sign that you’ve crossed into the danger zone, not a badge of honour. Overexerting yourself can lead to injury, not progress. Sore musclesspot re3 are normal, but sharp pain? That’s your body’s way of saying “stop.” Listen to it.

Are the rumors around spot reduction true? Image credit: Pinterest

Spot reduction works

Dreaming of a six-pack? Sorry, crunches aren’t going to melt that belly fat away. Spot reduction — targeting fat loss in specific areas — is pure fantasy. Fat loss happens uniformly across your body through a combination of healthy eating and full-body workouts.

Can you overcome the unhealthy attributes of a bad diet by exercising. image credit: Unpslash

You can out-exercise a bad diet

Ah, the classic “I’ll just eat this pizza and burn it off later” move. Nope. Your body is a temple, not a trash can. You can’t out-exercise a bad diet, no matter how many squats you do. Clean up your nutrition and combine it with regular exercise for actual results.

Lifting weights makes women bulky. Image credit: Pinterest

Lifting weights makes women bulky