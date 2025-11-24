Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Revisit Sholay Actor’s Powerful Late-Age Fitness Moments

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 after a long illness, marking the end of an era. Yet the strong impact he created with his disciplined fitness routine in his later years continues to inspire many. Even in his 80s, the Bollywood legend stayed active and upbeat, regularly sharing moments from his workouts on Instagram.

For many, his journey stands as a reminder that fitness is possible at any age with consistent effort, a steady routine and a genuine commitment to staying connected with one’s body. Here’s a look at what he did to maintain his fitness in late-age.

Dharmendra appeared in high spirits in a video he shared last year, sitting in the gym and talking about how he had added exercise and physiotherapy to his daily routine. His strong thighs and toned muscles immediately stood out, showing the discipline he carried well into his eighties. His time in the gym reflected a calm confidence and a steady wish to stay active despite the challenges of ageing.

The actor often shared warmth, optimism and pride through his Instagram posts. His cheerful expressions and easy tone brought a pleasant energy to his fitness updates. Through these small moments, he shared a clear message: staying healthy is not about intensity but about persistence and mindset. His videos made fitness feel relatable and encouraging.

Dharmendra also posted a pool workout video in which he floated with support and followed gentle movements guided by an instructor. His steady arm and leg motions showed how water-based exercises can help maintain flexibility and mobility without putting strain on the body. His ease in this routine highlighted how adaptable fitness can be in later years.

Dharmendra’s fitness journey at this age stands as an inspiring example of commitment. His workout glimpses captured his consistency, discipline and genuine joy.