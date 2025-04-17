Working Hard To Be Fit And Fine: Dharmendra's Resilience At 89 Years Is Inspirational, Fans Call Him 'Iron Man'

Dharmendra's discipline towards his fitness at the age of 89 has left his fans mighty impressed. On April 17, the veteran actor took to his social media account to share a video from his physiotherapy session. Along with the video, he mentioned in the caption that he has also been performing yoga. Fans and well-wishers of the actor took to the comment section to laud his determination and hard work.

Dharmendra's physiotherapy video leaves fans in awe of his undeterred spirit

In the social media post, Dharmendra can be seen lying on the bed while his trainer assists him in doing leg rotations using a foot stretcher strap. The veteran actor successfully performed a series of rotations and reverse rotations, despite it visibly being challenging for him. He shared the post with the caption, “Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, I am working hard to be fit and fine. yoga, exercise and ………………..now physiotherapy . I am grateful to dear Amit kohli my physiotherapist. Love you all, Take care.”



As per multiple reports, leg rotation exercises help in improving balance and coordination. It also aids in increasing blood flow and circulation. The exercise also helps in maintaining a good posture, improving hip mobility, and building core strength.

Social media users react to Dharmendra's post

Dharmendra's video garnered several positive reactions from social media users. Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Our Tiger". Dharmendra's children and actors Esha and Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis in the comment section. A user wrote, "The Iron Man" is the tag Vineet KS., gave to Dharmendra Ji, paying homage to the legend's timeless strength and legacy". Another fan mentioned that most veteran actors stop taking care of themselves after a certain age and lauded Dharmendra for taking care of his health.