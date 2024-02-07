English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Enter The Zen Mode With These Yogasanas For Enhanced Concentration

Undivided focus and concentration are virtues that can only be achieved through hard work. However, these easy yogasanas might help you begin your journey.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yogasanas For Focus | Representative image
Yogasanas For Focus | Representative image | Image:Unsplash
In the hustle and bustle of modern life, maintaining focus and concentration can be a challenge. Including yoga in your routine offers a holistic approach to improving mental clarity and improving concentration. Here are some easy yogasanas that can help sharpen your focus.

Padmasana

Sit cross-legged with your spine straight. Place each foot on the opposite thigh, bringing them close to the abdomen. Rest your hands on your knees with palms facing upwards. This meditative pose promotes inner calmness, helping to clear the mind and improve concentration.

Vrikshasana

Stand tall and shift your weight onto one leg. Lift the other foot and place it on the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg. Bring your palms together in front of your chest. The tree pose challenges your balance, promoting mental steadiness and focus.

Bhramari pranayama

Sit comfortably and close your eyes. Inhale deeply through your nose and, while exhaling, make a humming sound like a bee. This pranayama helps calm the mind, reducing stress and enhancing concentration.

Paschimottanasana

Sit with your legs stretched out in front. Inhale and extend your spine, then exhale as you bend forward, reaching towards your toes. This asana stretches the spine and stimulates the nervous system, promoting mental alertness.

Balasana

Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and stretch forward with your arms outstretched. Rest your forehead on the ground. Balasana helps relax the mind, releasing tension and aiding focus.

Nadi shodhana pranayama

Sit comfortably and use your thumb to close one nostril while inhaling through the other. Then, close the other nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the first nostril. This pranayama helps balance the brain hemispheres, enhancing focus and concentration.

Shavasana

Lie on your back with arms and legs extended. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Shavasana helps relax the body and mind, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

