Drinking water before a meal helps cleanse the GI tract and can help you lose weight. | Image: Canva

Advertisement

Hydration is important for health, but sometimes drinking too much water can lead to several health issues, such as hyponatremia, also known as water intoxication, water poisoning, or overhydration. Hyponatremia occurs when a person drinks too much water that the electrolytes in the blood become diluted. It also reduces salt levels in your body, causing the cells to swell. This swelling of cells in the brain puts pressure on the skull, causing a throbbing headache.

Side effects of drinking too much water

Nausea and Vomiting: When there is excess water in the body, the kidney is unable to remove the liquid and starts collecting in the body. This leads to nausea and vomiting.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Tiredness or fatigue: Overhydration makes your kidneys work too hard to remove the excess liquid. This creates a hormone reaction that makes you feel stressed and tired.

Advertisement

Discolouration of hands, feet, and lips​: When the cells swell due to too much water, the skin will also swell, leading to discolouration of your feet, hands, and lips.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Muscle weakness or cramping​: Low electrolyte levels in the body due to excessive water can cause muscle spasms and cramping.

Advertisement

Permanent brain damage​: Swelling in the brain cells due to excess water can lead to a life-threatening situation. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent brain damage and death.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Double vision​: Overhydration may cause double vision, in which you see two images of an object.

Advertisement

How Much Water Should You Drink?

Guidelines from the U.S. National Academy of Sciences recommend drinking 3.7 litres of fluids a day if you are a man and 2.7 litres if you are a woman. However, the exact amount of water you need depends on factors like age, sex, activity level, and weather.