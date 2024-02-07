English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Hydration Is Important But This Is When You Should Stop Drinking Water

When there is excess water in the body, the kidney is unable to remove the liquid and starts collecting in the body. This leads to nausea and vomiting.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Drinking water
Drinking water before a meal helps cleanse the GI tract and can help you lose weight. | Image:Canva
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hydration is important for health, but sometimes drinking too much water can lead to several health issues, such as hyponatremia, also known as water intoxication, water poisoning, or overhydration. Hyponatremia occurs when a person drinks too much water that the electrolytes in the blood become diluted. It also reduces salt levels in your body, causing the cells to swell. This swelling of cells in the brain puts pressure on the skull, causing a throbbing headache.

Side effects of drinking too much water

Nausea and Vomiting: When there is excess water in the body, the kidney is unable to remove the liquid and starts collecting in the body. This leads to nausea and vomiting.

Drinking Water Images - Free Download on Freepik
(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Tiredness or fatigue: Overhydration makes your kidneys work too hard to remove the excess liquid.  This creates a hormone reaction that makes you feel stressed and tired.

Advertisement

Discolouration of hands, feet, and lips​: When the cells swell due to too much water, the skin will also swell, leading to discolouration of your feet, hands, and lips.

Drinking Water Images - Free Download on Freepik
(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Muscle weakness or cramping​: Low electrolyte levels in the body due to excessive water can cause muscle spasms and cramping.

Advertisement

Permanent brain damage​: Swelling in the brain cells due to excess water can lead to a life-threatening situation. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent brain damage and death.

Drink Water Images - Free Download on Freepik
(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Double vision​: Overhydration may cause double vision, in which you see two images of an object.

Advertisement

How Much Water Should You Drink?

Guidelines from the U.S. National Academy of Sciences recommend drinking 3.7 litres of fluids a day if you are a man and 2.7 litres if you are a woman. However, the exact amount of water you need depends on factors like age, sex, activity level, and weather. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment3 minutes ago

  2. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  3. Never thought THAT could happen: Hamilton's ex-teammate on Ferrari move

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News5 minutes ago

  5. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 5 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement