Advertisement

As several parts of North India are grappling with the daunting cold wave, the idea of venturing outdoors for morning exercise might seem daunting. However, staying active is crucial for physical health and mental well-being. Engaging in indoor morning exercises provides a warm and comfortable alternative during chilly weather. Here are some effective indoor exercises to start your day during a cold wave with full energy.

Jumping jacks

A classic cardiovascular exercise, jumping jacks help elevate your heart rate and warm up your body. Perform a series of jumping jacks to get your blood flowing and boost energy levels.

Representative image of indoor workout | Image: Unsplash

High knees

Stand in place and lift your knees towards your chest in a running motion. High knees engage the core, improve cardiovascular fitness, and provide a full-body warm-up.

Bodyweight exercises

Include bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks into your routine. These exercises target multiple muscle groups, promoting strength and flexibility.

Yoga or pilates

Both yoga and pilates offer a variety of exercises that can be done indoors. From surya namaskar in yoga to core-strengthening exercises in pilates, these practices enhance flexibility, balance, and overall well-being.

Representative image of indoor workout | Image: Unsplash

Indoor cycling

If you can, invest in a stationary bike or use a cycling app to simulate a cycling workout at home. Indoor cycling is an excellent way to engage your lower body muscles and get your heart rate up without stepping outside.

Dance workouts

Put on your favourite music and engage in dance workouts. Whether it's following dance workout videos or freestyling to your preferred tunes, dancing is a fun and effective way to stay active. It refreshes and resets your entire.

Resistance training

You can also go for resistance training using dumbbells, resistance bands, or body weights. Exercises like bicep curls, tricep dips, and lateral raises help build strength and tone muscles.

Representative image of indoor workout | Image: Unsplash

Stretching and mobility exercises

Include stretching and mobility exercises to enhance flexibility and reduce stiffness. Focus on areas prone to tightness, such as the neck, shoulders, and hips. The cold weather can have a stffening effect on you but a good stretching routine deals with it appropriately.