English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Indoor Morning Exercises To Stay Dedicated To Your Fitness Journey Amid The Cold Wave

Amid the cold wave, there's a variety of indoor exercises to suit your preferences and keep you energised throughout the winter months.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indoor Morning Exercises
Indoor Morning Exercises | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As several parts of North India are grappling with the daunting cold wave, the idea of venturing outdoors for morning exercise might seem daunting. However, staying active is crucial for physical health and mental well-being. Engaging in indoor morning exercises provides a warm and comfortable alternative during chilly weather. Here are some effective indoor exercises to start your day during a cold wave with full energy.

Jumping jacks

A classic cardiovascular exercise, jumping jacks help elevate your heart rate and warm up your body. Perform a series of jumping jacks to get your blood flowing and boost energy levels.

Representative image of indoor workout | Image: Unsplash

High knees

Stand in place and lift your knees towards your chest in a running motion. High knees engage the core, improve cardiovascular fitness, and provide a full-body warm-up.

Bodyweight exercises

Include bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks into your routine. These exercises target multiple muscle groups, promoting strength and flexibility.

Yoga or pilates

Both yoga and pilates offer a variety of exercises that can be done indoors. From surya namaskar in yoga to core-strengthening exercises in pilates, these practices enhance flexibility, balance, and overall well-being.

Representative image of indoor workout | Image: Unsplash

Indoor cycling

If you can, invest in a stationary bike or use a cycling app to simulate a cycling workout at home. Indoor cycling is an excellent way to engage your lower body muscles and get your heart rate up without stepping outside.

Dance workouts

Put on your favourite music and engage in dance workouts. Whether it's following dance workout videos or freestyling to your preferred tunes, dancing is a fun and effective way to stay active. It refreshes and resets your entire.

Resistance training

You can also go for resistance training using dumbbells, resistance bands, or body weights. Exercises like bicep curls, tricep dips, and lateral raises help build strength and tone muscles.

Representative image of indoor workout | Image: Unsplash

Stretching and mobility exercises

Include stretching and mobility exercises to enhance flexibility and reduce stiffness. Focus on areas prone to tightness, such as the neck, shoulders, and hips. The cold weather can have a stffening effect on you but a good stretching routine deals with it appropriately.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement