International Yoga Day 2025: Know The Date, Theme, History, And More

International Yoga Day 2025: This day is celebrated worldwide to emphasise the importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to adopt yoga as a means to improve health and bring balance to their lives. In addition to its benefits, the celebration strengthens unity and mindfulness within communities globally. Know what will be happening this year.
International Yoga Day is observed globally on 21 June each year. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” highlights yoga’s role in improving both physical and mental well-being while advocating for a healthier planet. It emphasises the strong link between personal health and environmental sustainability, urging people worldwide to embrace yoga to nurture themselves and the Earth.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. He emphasised yoga’s deep roots in Indian tradition and its ability to unite the body and mind, improve well-being, and foster peace. The proposal received widespread global support, with several countries co-sponsoring it.
On 11 December 2014, the United Nations officially designated 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The date was chosen to coincide with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Since 2015, this day has been celebrated worldwide, inspiring millions to embrace yoga for improved mental, physical, and emotional health, as well as harmony and inner balance.
