International Yoga Day 2025: Know The Date, Theme, History, And More

International Yoga Day 2025: This day is celebrated worldwide to emphasise the importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to adopt yoga as a means to improve health and bring balance to their lives. In addition to its benefits, the celebration strengthens unity and mindfulness within communities globally. Know what will be happening this year.

When is International Yoga Day 2025 and what will be the theme?

International Yoga Day is observed globally on 21 June each year. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” highlights yoga’s role in improving both physical and mental well-being while advocating for a healthier planet. It emphasises the strong link between personal health and environmental sustainability, urging people worldwide to embrace yoga to nurture themselves and the Earth.

What is the history of International Yoga Day 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. He emphasised yoga’s deep roots in Indian tradition and its ability to unite the body and mind, improve well-being, and foster peace. The proposal received widespread global support, with several countries co-sponsoring it.