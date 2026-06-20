International Yoga Day 2026: Seated For Long Hours? Try These 7 Yoga Poses to Ease Stiffness

Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, learn how the ancient Indian practice comes in handy, especially to those who spend long hours seated. Be it for work or for academic reasons, a largely sedentary lifestyle is the unfortunate reality of today. This contributes to stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and back. Including some simple yoga poses in your routine will help improve flexibility and mobility. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, here are seven yoga poses that can help ease stiffness caused by prolonged sitting.

Seated mountain pose (tadasana)

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This gentle seated movement helps build core strength and improves balance. It aligns the spine to correct poor posture. To perform: sit still on a chair, inhale, and reach the arms towards the ceiling. Do this five times.

Seated cat cow (marjaryasana)

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This gentle movement between two poses helps improve spinal mobility. It helps reduce tension in the back. To perform: place hands on thighs or knees. Sit up tall and inhale as you reach your chest forward and lift your chin slightly in cow pose. Exhale and round your spine in cat pose.

Downward-facing dog (adho mukha svanasana)

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This movement is an easy and accessible, beginner-friendly variation of traditional downward dog. To perform: Sit on the degs of a chair with feet flat on the floor. Stretch both legs in front, and the heels should rest on the floor. Raise your arms with an inhale and lean them forward, towards the legs. Let the hands rest on the ankles or toes while keeping the spine straight.

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Seated cobra pose (bhujangasana)

Cobra Pose stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdominal muscles. To perform: Sit on the edge of the chair and keep your feet flat on the floor. Reach back and hold the sides of the chair with both hands. Take a deep breath and push your chest forward before lifting the heart towards the ceiling. Look slightly upward if it feels comfortable for your neck.

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Seated child pose (balasana)

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This movement provides a gentle stretch for the lower back, hips, and thighs. To perform: Sit on the edge of the chair with feet flat on the floor. Place a cushion on your lap and lean forward and rest your head on the cushion. Hold the stretch for a few breaths. Feel the stretch through the upper and middle back before sitting in the original position.

Seated simple twist

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A seated spinal twist helps improve spinal flexibility and may relieve lower back tightness. To perform: twist from your torso as you place your left hand on the back of your chair and your right hand on the arm of your chair. Start the movement from your back rather than using your hands to force your body to move. Take 3-5 breaths before switching sides.

Neck stretch

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