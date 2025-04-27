Is Drinking Water From Copper Jug Or Bottle Good For Health? Here’s What Celebrity Lifestyle Coach Warns

Have you ever wondered why your grandparents or parents swear by drinking water stored in a copper jug or bottle overnight? Well, ancient Indian texts, have long linked copper water to numerous health benefits.

'Proponents argue that drinking copper water can improve heart and brain health, strengthen the immune system, and even offer benefits like weight loss, anti-aging, and reduced tanning,' states Healthline.

‘Anything powerful, it demands respect’ - Luke Coutinho

In a recent Instagram post, Luke Coutinho, a celebrity wellness coach, states, 'Copper is powerful, but like anything powerful, it demands respect — and moderation.'

He further explains in the caption, ‘In India, we’ve honoured the tradition of drinking water from copper vessels for centuries. Science now backs this: copper-infused water can support immunity, aid digestion, and act as a natural antioxidant, as copper plays a vital role in forming red blood cells and maintaining healthy nerve and immune function.’

More is not always better

But have you paused to question how much is too much? The celebrity wellness coach warns that more is not always better.

‘Excess copper can accumulate in the body and lead to toxicity. It can irritate the stomach lining, cause nausea, abdominal pain, and even disrupt your zinc balance, which is essential for healing and immunity,’ reveals Luke Coutinho.

'You don’t need to sip copper water all day or mix it with lemon, or heat it. One or two mugs of plain, room-temperature copper water a day is usually more than enough.'