Is Evening Workout Better Than Morning? Know Best Time To Exercise

One of the most common fitness debates has to be whether morning workouts are healthier than evening sessions. Some prefer early morning workouts, mainly for consistency and routine. Similarly, some prefer evening workouts because they feel strong and more energetic later in the day. Researchers who are studying circadian rhythm, aka the body's natural internal clock, suggest that physical performance, alertness, and hormone levels fluctuate throughout the day. And these fluctuations affect the workout experience s differently for each person.

What is the body clock?

Circadian Rhythm is called the body clock | Image: Freepik

The body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, is an internal cycle that helps regulate sleep, energy, hormones, and alertness over 24 hours. This internal rhythm influences a lot of factors. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it affects:

– Stress hormone

It affects cortisol, which naturally peaks in the early morning to prepare the body to wake up.

– Growth hormone

It affects growth hormone, which is released during deep sleep for tissue repair and growth.

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– Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone

It also affects the thyroid-stimulating hormone, which helps regulate energy and metabolism

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What do experts say about morning workouts?

Morning workouts improve routine consistency | Image: Freepik

According to Hopkins Medicine, many people prefer working out in the morning because it helps improve routine consistency and mental alertness throughout the day. The possible benefits of early morning workouts are:

Improves focus and mood

Morning workouts help some people feel more mentally alert and energised during the day. Exercise is also linked with the release of endorphins, which may positively affect mood.

Helps improve sleep schedules

Experts suggest exercising earlier in the day helps support healthier sleep routines in certain individuals. Morning physical activity also helps regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Easier workout consistency

Many people find morning workouts easier to maintain because there are fewer distractions and schedule changes early in the day. Experts believe consistent routines may improve long-term fitness habits.

What do experts say about evening workouts?

Evening workouts improve endurance | Image: Freepik

According to Harvard Health, physical performance and muscle strength naturally peak later in the day because body temperature and muscle flexibility are often higher during evening hours. The possible benefits of evening workouts are:

Improved strength and endurance

Studies suggest physical performance and endurance levels may naturally improve later in the day. Some people may feel stronger during evening workouts compared to mornings.

Muscles may feel more warmed up

Body temperature usually rises throughout the day, which may help muscles feel more flexible and prepared for exercise. This may also reduce stiffness during workouts.

People experience better performance

Researchers believe reaction time, coordination, and exercise performance may peak during evening hours for some individuals.

Which is better?